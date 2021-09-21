WORLD
UN concerned over Washington’s rapid expulsions of migrants, asylum seekers from border
Many migrants abandoned the US border for Mexico. That’s after US authorities deported thousands of people to Mexico, including many Central Americans, in a Trump-era pandemic policy. It allows the US to send asylum seekers to Mexico to await the outcome of their case. The United Nations said it was worried about the situation of the migrants. It called on the Biden administration to ease access to asylum for those who need it. #UnitedNations #Migrants #MigrantsExpulsion
September 21, 2021
