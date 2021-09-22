BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Markets slump as major Chinese builder faces default | Money Talks
Markets from New York to Shanghai have been in turmoil, amid warnings one of China's largest property developers is on the brink of collapse. Investors are worried about Evergrande's ability to repay 300-billion dollars of debt.. and whether Beijing will step-in to rescue the company. As Paolo Montecillo reports, some are asking if China is about to face its 'Lehman Brothers' moment. We got more on this story with Craig Erlam in London. He's a senior market analyst at OANDA. #Evergrande #DebtCrisis #ChinaEconomy #USstocks
Markets slump as major Chinese builder faces default | Money Talks
September 22, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us