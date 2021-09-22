Australia's nuclear submarine deal with US, UK angers France | Money Talk

Australia's decision to pull-out of a submarine deal with France is threatening to cause rifts between the US, UK and their European allies. Canberra has ditched a 2016 deal to build submarines with Paris in favour of a new defence pact with Washington and London. The French government has accused the three of deceit and back-stabbing. And any retaliation could jeopardise billions of dollars in trade between Australia and Europe. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Elisabeth Braw joined us from London. She's senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. #Australia #NuclearSubmarine #France #UK