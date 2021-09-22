September 22, 2021
The US and China: A New Cold War?
The seriousness of the rivalry between the United States and China was witnessed during the UNGA session, when the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Washington and Beijing to repair their dysfunctional relationship before a new conflict engulfs the world. Is there hope of reconciliation between the two powers? Or are both the countries dragging the world towards a new Cold War? Guests: Ross Feingold Asia Political Risk Analyst Victor Gao Director of the China National Association of International Studies Zeno Leoni Teaching Fellow at King's College London's Defence Studies Department
