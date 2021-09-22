September 22, 2021
Mexico detains Haitian migrants sent back from US border
Mexican authorities have started to detain some Haitian migrants and asylum seekers who were recently removed from the US border. They’ve started sending them south, towards the Guatemalan border. The Mexican government said deportation flights would be available after talks with the Haitian government. #Migrants #US-MexicoBorder #Deportations
