The UN’s Taliban Gambit | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
At the UN’s annual General Assembly meetings this week there has been a renewed call for upholding the values and principles the UN was founded on 76 years ago: peace, justice, equality and human rights. Nowhere more so than in Afghanistan, where the UN has warned that the country is facing one of its most perilous hours. The country had been facing a humanitarian crisis for years despite 2 decades of heavy American, NATO and UN involvement. How should the UN respond to Afghan’s humanitarian and economic needs at this critical moment? And will member states engage with the Taliban? Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights joins a special edition of Inside America from outside the UN Headquarters in New York. Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
September 23, 2021
