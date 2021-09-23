Is a 'new Cold War' between China and US inevitable?

In his speech to the UN General Assembly President Joe Biden said that the US doesn't seek a new cold war with any other country. He said the United States will stand up for our allies and friends and oppose attempts by stronger countries to dominate weaker ones. Srikanth Kondapalli, professor of Chinese Studies at Jawahharlal Nehru University weighs in. #ColdWar #America #China