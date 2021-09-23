Yemen's Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Famine Pushes Millions to the Brink

One of the poorest countries in the Middle East, Yemen is facing the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It is a step away from starvation. The United Nations says the famine in the country has pushed millions of people to the brink. The UN is calling on the world for financial assistance, or it says more Yemenis will suffer and die. Guests: Sultana Begum Norwegian Refugee Council Advocacy Manager in Yemen Elisabeth Kendall Senior Research Fellow in Oriental Studies at Oxford University Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Yemeni Journalist Baraa Shiban Yemeni Political Analyst