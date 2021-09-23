September 23, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Top US diplomat Daniel Foote quits over 'inhumane' migrant deportations
US special envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote has resigned. He cited "inhumane" actions by President Joe Biden’s administration to expel hundreds of Haitian migrants to their home country while it’s recovering from deadly earthquakes and political instability. Immigration lawyer Ofelia Calderon weighs in. #Haiti #DanielFoote #Biden
Top US diplomat Daniel Foote quits over 'inhumane' migrant deportations
Explore