WORLD
1 MIN READ
Top US diplomat Daniel Foote quits over 'inhumane' migrant deportations
US special envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote has resigned. He cited "inhumane" actions by President Joe Biden’s administration to expel hundreds of Haitian migrants to their home country while it’s recovering from deadly earthquakes and political instability. Immigration lawyer Ofelia Calderon weighs in. #Haiti #DanielFoote #Biden
Top US diplomat Daniel Foote quits over 'inhumane' migrant deportations
September 23, 2021
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us