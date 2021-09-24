WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Will the AUKUS Row Impact NATO?
France's reaction to a new security partnership signed between the US, the UK and Australia was that of anger and frustration. Under the new alliance, called AUKUS, Australia scrapped its earlier submarine deal with Paris in favour of American ones. The French foreign minister said it wasn't just about the lost business, but also about the US's unacceptable behaviour towards an ally. So, what implications will this latest debacle have on NATO? And will this deal result in greater rifts among the Western allies? Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Academic Adviser at Foreign Policy Institute Michael Doran Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute
September 24, 2021
