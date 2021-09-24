WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Normalisation of Ties Between Turkey and Armenia Possible?
Turkey and Armenia haven't had any official relations since 1993. But lately, leaders from both the countries are sending positive signals about their willingness to reset ties. The bone of contention between Turkey and Armenia was the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again showed his willingness for talks recently but laid out a few conditions. So, can Turkey and Armenia move forward and develop better relations? Guests: Mehmet Cagatay Guler Foreign Policy Analyst Peter Zalmayev Director at Eurasia Democracy Initiative
Is Normalisation of Ties Between Turkey and Armenia Possible?
September 24, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us