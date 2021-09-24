Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib speaks out against $1B funding to Israel

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib spoke out against a bill that provides $1 billion in US funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, saying she won’t support violence and war crimes, urging Congress to support human rights for all. The measure was passed in the US House 420 votes to nine. #Palestine #Israel #Congress #IronDome