As the UN holds its 76th annual session of the General Assembly, world leaders pledge their renewed commitment to taking collective action to address the world’s pressing challenges. Facing a global pandemic, an ongoing refugee crisis, continuing conflicts and growing mistrust —can the UN still live up to its founding principles —and deliver for people around the world? Guest: Achim Steiner Administrator for the United Nations Development Programme