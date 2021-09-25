What does Iran’s SCO membership mean?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is the world's largest regional bloc, covering one third of the earth’s landmass and 40 percent of its population. The Eurasian pact exports trillions of dollars of goods a year, accounting for more than 20 percent of global GDP. It’s largely seen as a rival for NATO and now 20 years later, Iran is set to become the group’s newest member. #SCO #NATO