September 27, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK app links casual workers with service sector firms | Money Talks
Hospitality in the UK is experiencing a staffing crisis. 1 in 10 jobs are currently unfilled, according to industry leaders. A combination of factors including COVID-19 and Brexit are putting a real strain on restaurants, hotels and bars. But could students with spare hours in the day be the answer? An app is linking flexible undergraduates with hospitality businesses, as Matt Gooderick explains from London. #MicroShifts #UKApp #Stint
UK app links casual workers with service sector firms | Money Talks
Explore