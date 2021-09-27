Oxfam says wealthy nations are underfunding climate crisis | Money Talks

Oxfam has released a scathing report against the world's wealthiest nations. The poverty eradication organisation says advanced economies have deliberately underfinanced the fight against the climate crisis. It says the vast spending on softening the pandemic's economic blow shows that funds could also be prioritised towards preserving the planet. We spoke to Jan Kowalzig, who's a senior policy adviser for climate change at Oxfam Germany. He joins us now from Berlin.