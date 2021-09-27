Angela Merkel to step down as chancellor as term expires | Money Talks

After 16 years at the helm of the German government, Chancellor Angela Merkel is stepping down. Germans go to the polls this week to elect a new government. The void left by the departure of one of the world's longest-serving leaders will be difficult to fill. Mobin Nasir reports on the legacy of a chancellor Germans call Mom. For more on this, we spoke to Carsten Brzeski, who joined us from Frankfurt. He's global head of macro research at ING. #AngelaMerkel #Germany #Politics #GermanyElections