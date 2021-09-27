Germany's Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's party

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats have narrowly beaten the ruling conservatives, taking about 26% of the vote. Exit polls predicted that the election to end the Merkel era would come down to the wire, but no winning party has ever taken less than 31 percent of the vote. Political analyst Klaus Jurgens weighs in. #Germanelections #AngelaMerkel #OlafScholz