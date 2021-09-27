Crude benchmark Brent hits three-year high amid supply crunch | Money Talks

Oil prices have risen to a three-year high as producers struggle to meet demand from major economies emerging from the pandemic. The international benchmark Brent was up for the fifth consecutive day and is near 80 dollars a barrel. That's because crude exporters have been too slow to increase production. The cost of coal and natural gas has also been soaring. Demand is growing as governments ease pandemic-era restrictions, and as Asia, Europe, and the US head into winter. To cope, some cities in China have asked residents to stop using appliances like water heaters and microwaves during peak hours. In the UK, oil distributors like BP say they've had to close down some petrol stations because their tanks have run dry. Our presenter Paolo Montecillo spoke to Naeem Aslam. He's the chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London.