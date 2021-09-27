BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Crude benchmark Brent hits three-year high amid supply crunch | Money Talks
Oil prices have risen to a three-year high as producers struggle to meet demand from major economies emerging from the pandemic. The international benchmark Brent was up for the fifth consecutive day and is near 80 dollars a barrel. That's because crude exporters have been too slow to increase production. The cost of coal and natural gas has also been soaring. Demand is growing as governments ease pandemic-era restrictions, and as Asia, Europe, and the US head into winter. To cope, some cities in China have asked residents to stop using appliances like water heaters and microwaves during peak hours. In the UK, oil distributors like BP say they've had to close down some petrol stations because their tanks have run dry. Our presenter Paolo Montecillo spoke to Naeem Aslam. He's the chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London.
Crude benchmark Brent hits three-year high amid supply crunch | Money Talks
September 27, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us