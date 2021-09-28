BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Crude benchmark Brent tops $80 a barrel amid supply crunch | Money Talks
Oil prices have continued to rally, with the international benchmark, Brent, rising to a three-year high of 80-dollars a barrel, as producers struggle to meet demand from major economies. Demand is growing as governments ease lockdowns, and as Asia, Europe and the US head into winter. The cost of coal and natural gas has also been soaring. As our senior business producer Paolo Montecillo reports, the global appetite for crude won't be ending any time soon. #OilPrices #NaturalGas #Coal
Crude benchmark Brent tops $80 a barrel amid supply crunch | Money Talks
September 28, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us