Australian truffle market booming as demand soars | Money Talks
When people think of where to find one of the world's most desirable and rarest culinary gems- truffles- Australia probably doesn't spring to mind. But since the fungi was introduced to the country just a few decades ago it's boomed- and Australia has become the fourth largest producer of black truffles in the world, after France, Italy and Spain. Like many industries, there's been challenges to overcome during the pandemic, but despite this, the Australian truffle market looks set to continue growing. #Truffle #Australia #Perigord
September 28, 2021
