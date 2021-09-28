WORLD
2 MIN READ
Across the Balkans: Afghans Pushed Back at Croatia’s Border | Serbia Deploys Tanks to Kosovo Border
Hundreds who fled Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover are trying to seek asylum in the EU. Many are stuck on the Bosnian side of the border. According to the Danish Refugee Council, Croatian police are allegedly robbing and pushing back dozens of them. The Croatian government has denied the allegations, saying they are working with the EU to prevent another migrant crisis. Semir Sejfovic reports from both sides of the border. Plus, tension between Kosovo and Serbia has escalated on the border following a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering Kosovo. Drivers crossing from Serbia must now use temporary registration details valid for 60 days. Serbian President Alexander Vucic described the move as criminal and sent tanks to the border, despite Serbia having had imposed the same rules on Kosovar drivers in the past. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
Across the Balkans: Afghans Pushed Back at Croatia’s Border | Serbia Deploys Tanks to Kosovo Border
September 28, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us