Fumio Kishida elected leader of Japan’s ruling party, tipped to become PM

Fumio Kishida has been elected as president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He defeated popular vaccine chief Taro Kono in a close race for the top job. Kishida is also likely to become Japan's next prime minister. Asia Fellow at the Milken Institute Kotaro Tamura has more. #FumioKishida #Japan #LDP