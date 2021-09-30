September 30, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Report: $385B in hidden debt tied to China’s Belt and Road initiative
Low- and middle-income countries in Asia, Africa and Europe are at risk of falling into a debt trap set by Beijing. That’s the warning from international development research lab Aid Data. It says China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative has forced nations to borrow more money than they can repay. Brad Parks from Aid Data weighs in. #HiddenDebt #China #Business
Report: $385B in hidden debt tied to China’s Belt and Road initiative
Explore