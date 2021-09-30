September 30, 2021
WHO: Most of Africa missed COVID-19-vaccine milestone
The World Health Organization says most African countries will miss a global target of vaccinating the most vulnerable 10 percent of their populations by the end of September. The WHO blames vaccine inequality and has regularly criticised wealthy nations for hoarding shots. Emanuele Capobianco, Director of Programmes at the WHO Foundation weighs in. #WorldHealthOrganization #Covid19
