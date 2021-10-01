October 1, 2021
Iran begins exercises near its border with Azerbaijan
Iran has started military exercises in its northwest, after moving forces near the border with Azerbaijan. It is a show of force following a recent diplomatic spat between Baku and Tehran over Iranian cross border trucks entering recently liberated Nagorno-Karabakh. Esmira Jafarova from the Center of Analysis of International Relations explains why. #Azerbaijan #Iran #Israel
