US lawmakers pass measure to fund government until December | Money Talks

The US Congress has passed a last-minute funding measure and narrowly avoided a government shutdown. But that funding only goes as far as December the 3rd, and both Republican and Democratic lawmakers will be wrangling over longer-term spending measures until then. Washington has another big problem on its hands: the government is also be in danger of defaulting on its debts. #Budget #GovernmentShutdown #USCongress