October 1, 2021
Electricity supplied from Turkey lights up Syria's Idlib | Money Talks
Ten years of civil war have destroyed almost all of Syria's infrastructure. In Idlib, the last remaining major opposition stronghold, there's been no electricity for five years. The city has only one generator for its 129-thousand residents. But now, a Turkish-backed Syrian company is lighting-up homes, hospitals and businesses. #Electricity #Syria #Idlib
