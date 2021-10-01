October 1, 2021
UK butcher offers green alternatives to meat products | Money Talks
Veganism has grown in popularity over recent years, with supermarkets dedicating whole sections of stores to plant-based products. UK leader Tesco is aiming to increase sales of meat alternatives by 300-percent by 2025. But recently, a new phenomenon has appeared on the UK High Street to satisfy this growing market. #Vegan #Butcher #Rudy's
