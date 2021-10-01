WORLD
Libya's Political Crisis Worsens After No-confidence Vote
A no-confidence vote against Libya's interim government is a new blow to the UN-backed peace efforts in the country. The situation has taken a complex turn since last year's ceasefire agreement and the forming of a transitional government to prepare for elections. But now with protests in Tripoli, it remains unclear whether Libya would be able to stick to its deadline of holding elections later this year. Moreover, the US House of Representatives recently passed a bill that could enable sanctions against foreign actors backing rival Libyan factions has added to the turmoil. Guests: Anas El Gomati Director of Sadeq Institute Umberto Profazio Associate Fellow at IISS
October 1, 2021
