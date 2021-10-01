October 1, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Azerbaijani President Aliyev criticises Iranian military drills near border
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev says he is “very surprised” by Iran’s decision to hold military exercises close to the country’s border amid tension between the two neighbours over a key transport route. Michael Doran, former senior director of the US National Security Council weighs in. #Azerbaijan #Iran #Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Aliyev criticises Iranian military drills near border
Explore