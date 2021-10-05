WORLD
Turkey-Germany: 60 Years of Music | Rafeya: Body Positive Fashion | Dante: The Eternal Poet
On this episode of Showcase; Turkey-Germany: 60 Years of Music 00:02 Sedef Ilgic, Showcase Producer 00:47 Noura Galal's Rafeya: Body Positive Fashion 08:46 Shortcuts 10:40 Dante: The Eternal Poet 13:27 Sotheby’s releases $600M collection 16:06 The Art of Nick Cave 18:01 The Blind Spot Beyond Bambi 20:04 Like Lodka 22:51 #Music #Sothebys #Dante
October 5, 2021
