October 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Captain Tsubasa: How an anime series changed football in Japan and beyond | Spolitix | S2E1
In this episode of Spolitix we break down how Captain Tsubasa, an anime and manga series, changed football in Japan forever and inspired generations of children around the world to become global stars! Including the likes of Messi, Zidane, Del Piero, Fernando Torres and Iniesta.
