One on One interview – Activist and Former Supermodel Halima Aden

TRT World’s Yasmin Khatun Dewan sat down for a One on One interview with activist and former supermodel Halima Aden, who became a trailblazer on the catwalk for wearing her hijab. She explains the internal conflicts that saw her quit modelling last year, what she’ll be working on next and how her experience as a child refugee has shaped her.