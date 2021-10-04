Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Secures Second Five-year Term

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has just been sworn in for a second five-year term despite the continuing war in the northern Tigray region and accusations of human rights abuses. The military offensive to overthrow the regional ruling party in Tigray began in November 2020. More than five million people are now in need of urgent assistance. As of April 2021, at least 1.7 million people have been internally displaced and more than 350 thousand are on the brink of famine. Abiy's standing on the international stage has fallen dramatically since coming to power. Can he bring peace to Ethiopia and repair his reputation over the next five years? Guests: Hailu Kebede Foreign Affairs Head of Salsay Weyane Tigray Awol Allo Senior Lecturer in Law at Keele University Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center and former CIA Officer