WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Secures Second Five-year Term
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has just been sworn in for a second five-year term despite the continuing war in the northern Tigray region and accusations of human rights abuses. The military offensive to overthrow the regional ruling party in Tigray began in November 2020. More than five million people are now in need of urgent assistance. As of April 2021, at least 1.7 million people have been internally displaced and more than 350 thousand are on the brink of famine. Abiy's standing on the international stage has fallen dramatically since coming to power. Can he bring peace to Ethiopia and repair his reputation over the next five years? Guests: Hailu Kebede Foreign Affairs Head of Salsay Weyane Tigray Awol Allo Senior Lecturer in Law at Keele University Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center and former CIA Officer
Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Secures Second Five-year Term
October 4, 2021
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us