Iraq is preparing for general elections on October 10. But it's unclear if the poll will be a catalyst for change or deliver more of the same. It's very likely the same political blocs will dominate the next parliament. And that has some people demanding an overhaul of the entire political system, while others have called for a boycott of the vote. We'll be there to cover what's next for Iraq, with interviews, analysis and more! Iraq Elections Special Coverage on TRT World.
October 4, 2021
