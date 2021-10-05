Why is Beijing sending more warplanes into Taiwan's airspace?

China's foreign ministry has warned the US to stop supporting 'Taiwan independence separatists'. Tensions between Taiwan and China have flared for a fourth day. Taipei has urged Beijing to stop what it called 'irresponsible provocative actions', after a record 56 Chinese warplanes entered its air defence zone. Political risk analyst Ross Feingold weighs in. #Taiwan #China #USA