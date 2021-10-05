October 5, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why is Beijing sending more warplanes into Taiwan's airspace?
China's foreign ministry has warned the US to stop supporting 'Taiwan independence separatists'. Tensions between Taiwan and China have flared for a fourth day. Taipei has urged Beijing to stop what it called 'irresponsible provocative actions', after a record 56 Chinese warplanes entered its air defence zone. Political risk analyst Ross Feingold weighs in. #Taiwan #China #USA
Why is Beijing sending more warplanes into Taiwan's airspace?
Explore