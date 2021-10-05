Across The Balkans: Vukovar, Croatia's Ethnic Tensions | Are the Sharr Mountains Perishing?

Tensions are simmering in Croatia as it holds its first census in a decade, which has huge political ramifications, especially in the deeply-divided city of Vukovar. During the Yugoslav war in the 1990s, the city was besieged and ethnically cleansed by Serb militias. And its impact still reverberates today, with Serbs and Croats going to separate school and cafes. If the results confirm that Serbs make up a third of the population, the constitution demands that their Cyrillic script be given equal official status. Mirna Brekola reports from Vukovar on why that's so contentious. Plus, a pristine mountain range in North Macedonia is in danger. Having been declared a protected national park only months ago, the Sharr Mountains don't seem very protected nowadays. There are eleven hydroelectric systems already in operation in the area and the government is pushing ahead with plans to build another fifteen. Many residents have already started to feel the negative environmental consequences. Bekim Laci is in Tetovo to find out more.