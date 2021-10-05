'You Can Be My Wingman Any Time' Australia, UK, US cosy up in the Indo-Pacific

The AUKUS alliance builds on Australia's existing defence relationships with the US and Britain, and allows Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time but the French are fuming because Australia has torn up a 90 billion dollar deal they had with France to build diesel submarines. CLICK FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/ixDYjF8DU6g