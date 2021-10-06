BIZTECH
New Yorkers enjoy luxury camping holidays amid pandemic | Money Talks
So-long lumpy sleeping pads, campfire cooking and sleepless nights. City dwellers looking to get a taste of nature without having to 'rough it' are turning to glamorous camping, otherwise known as 'glamping'. The trend has accelerated during the pandemic, as Americans seek out accessible, socially distanced getaways. Kyoko Gasha pays a visit to a luxury retreat in New York City's harbour to see what the fuss is all about. #Glamping #Pandemic #CampingHolidays
October 6, 2021
