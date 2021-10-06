BIZTECH
Leaked documents expose wide-reaching tax avoidance schemes | Money Talks
Hundreds of world leaders, billionaires and celebrities have been caught-out using questionable financial practices in order to conceal their wealth. Millions of leaked documents have revealed the extent to which some of the world's most influential people have used offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes. The data drop - known as the Pandora Papers - has left many of the rich and powerful with lots of explaining to do. Melinda Nucifora has more. For more on the Pandora Papers, we're joined now by Scilla Alecci, who's a senior reporter at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. She joined us from Washington DC. #PandoraPapers #LeakedDocuments #TaxEvasion #FinancialData
October 6, 2021
