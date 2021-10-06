WORLD
Will China's Promise to Reclaim Taiwan Result in Military Confrontation?
Taiwan has said its tensions with China stand at the worst point in four decades. The island nation is on high alert after Chinese military jets entered its air defence zone, sparking fears that Beijing would try to reclaim the country through a full-scale military invasion. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and Chinese President Xi Jinping had, in the past, promised to reclaim it. So, how serious is China about taking back Taiwan? And in case of a war, can Taiwan rely on the US to come to its aid? Guests: Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst J Michael Cole Senior Fellow at the Global Taiwan Institute Ross Feingold Asia Political Risk Analyst
October 6, 2021
