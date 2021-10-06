October 6, 2021
Libyan lawmakers vote to reschedule planned parliament elections
Libya's parliament has voted to reschedule its parliamentary elections, which were due to take place on Christmas Eve. It comes after increasing tensions amongst lawmakers and rivals who are divided over bills regulating the ballot. Umberto Profazio from the International Institute for Strategic Studies weighs in. #Libya #elections #KhalifaHaftar
