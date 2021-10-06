October 6, 2021
Abu Zubaydah wants two CIA contractors to testify
The US Supreme Court will debate whether two CIA contractors responsible for the interrogation of detainees during the "war on terror" should have to give testimony. The case centres on Abu Zubaydah, a prisoner subjected to interrogation techniques, which have been described as amounting to torture. Susan Sullivan from Temple University explains. #AbuZubaydah #Guantanamo #torture
