US Supreme Court to hear 9/11 detainee’s state secret case

The US Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether two CIA contractors should have to testify about alleged torture crimes committed during the US' so-called 'war on terror'. The case centres on Abu Zubaydah, a Guantanamo Bay prisoner who claims he was waterboarded, beaten and tortured during CIA interrogations. But the US government argues releasing any information would harm national security. Mark Fallon, a former official for the US Defense Department, weighs in.