US Democrats and Republicans near deal to raise the debt ceiling

Share prices are up across the board on Thursday as the US Congress nears a deal to raise the debt ceiling, and avoid a damaging default. Republican lawmakers have agreed to let the federal government borrow more money until December. Democrats have signalled they will accept the offer, even if it means another set of contentious negotiations before the end of the year. Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, explains the latest compromise. #Senate #MitchMcConnell #Economy