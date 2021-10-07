EU to host summit on resettlement of Afghans who fled the country

The EU is holding what it calls a High Level Resettlement Forum for Afghans who fled their country. The hashtag for the event is #TimetoDeliver, and as the website EU Observer puts it, Afghanistan is a test of Europe's promises. EU officials have also confirmed the bloc is considering having a 'presence on the ground' in Afghanistan. Elisabeth Braw from the American Enterprise Institute explains. #TimetoDeliver #Afghanrefugees #EU