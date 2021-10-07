WORLD
1 MIN READ
Germany, Denmark Repatriate Several Daesh-linked Families From Syria
Germany and Denmark have brought back several women who joined the Daesh terrorist group in Syria. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement that the children are not responsible for the decisions of their mothers, but their mothers will have to answer for their actions. So, does repatriation of women and children fulfill a legal and humanitarian obligation? Or does it put Germany and Denmark at risk? Guests: Kamalle Dabboussy Father of Mariam Dabboussy, Australian stranded in Syria Greg Barton Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University Ajmal Masroor Barefoot Institute Relationship Specialist Hannah Baldock Research Fellow specialising in terrorism and extremism at Henry Jackson Society
Germany, Denmark Repatriate Several Daesh-linked Families From Syria
October 7, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us