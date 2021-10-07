October 7, 2021
Did the EU adopt less welcoming stance towards Afghan refugees?
Members of the European Union met on Thursday to co-ordinate their efforts on settling Afghan refugees. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson says countries are working on pledges to resettle some of those who might have fled to nearby countries for fear of the Taliban. Chris Alexander, former Canadian ambassador to Afghanistan explains. #AfghanRefugees #EU #YlvaJohansson
