Rodrigo Duterte quits. Who’s next Philippine President? Manny Pacquiao?
The bad-boy President of the Philippines - Rodrigo Duterte - also known as “Duterte Harry” is quitting politics. The 76 year old was expected to try to cling to power one way or another in elections next year but shocked his supporters by bowing out for good. It seems he's acting responsibly as his six year term - which is the limit in the Philippines - draws to an end. Is he making room for his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, to take over? He has indicated that she will run for president and that his long-time aide - Senator “Bong” Go - will be her running mate. Elections are set for 9 May 2022.
